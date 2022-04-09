The importance of the Constitution
When I was just a young boy my maternal grandmother started teaching me how the US Constitution and even the state constitutions were what made America the greatest country in the world. She taught me anyone could become president, and the greatest most precious gift the founding fathers gave us was the right of American citizens to vote and elect the people to represent them in government. Funny thing, over the decades I’ve seen survey’s of congress and even of state legislatures where elected representatives have never even read the US Constitution or their state constitutions. To me, that is a crime. I keep copies (plural) of the constitution in my house. I grew up being taught the state legislatures must ensure laws they were writing would pass a constitutional test and historically witnessed just the opposite happening. I’ve seen politicians repeatedly violate the US and state constitutions without any penalty for doing so. The US Constitution and state constitutions are the laws of the land and EVERY politician that violates a constitution or votes for an unconstitutional law needs to be prosecuted for having done so, no excuses. Enacting unconstitutional laws and allowing illegal aliens to vote in our elections are CRIMES and regardless of political party, when politicians violate constitutions we the people need to be informed of those crimes. Thankfully, we do have some politicians like Doug McLinko that recognize when something unconstitutional has happened and they do something about it. So Thank You Doug and the attorney’s that fought to show the obvious unconstitutional portions of Act 77. We should NEVER allow even a single ILLEGAL vote in any election to happen. It diminishes the value and purpose of free elections in our democracy.
Victor Lawson
Columbia Cross Roads
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.