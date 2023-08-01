What is Nazism?
Some refer to President Trump and his supporters as Nazis and unpatriotic. Let’s review.
What is Nazism? Nazism is promotion of socialism, rejecting free thinking, democracy, the rule of law, human rights, and it stresses the subordination of the individual to the state, and the necessity of blind and unswerving obedience to leaders appointed from above.
Which political party uses the FBI, IRS, DOJ, et.al., (modern day stormtroopers) to attack those who oppose/question the socialist narrative? Now I ask which political party, political leaders are practicing Nazism?
Unpatriotic? The current socialist democrat party defends defunding the police, support of BLM/ANTIFA, open borders which allow terrorists/spies/murderers/rapists/potential deadly diseases, illegal drugs that kill 100,000 Americans/year, dumping billions down the dark hole of global warming, selecting people based upon race and gender rather than ability/qualifications, allowing non-citizens to vote, forgive student loans, favors criminals over victims, teaching sexual acts to grade schoolers, promote sex change in grade schoolers, pushing CRT, labeling concerned parents as terrorists, fund enemies by buying their oil with our tax dollars while shutting down our own vast sources. Many others! All these seem extremely unpatriotic.
Let’s not forget The Durham Report confirms that Obama, Clinton, Biden and the U.S. Intelligence Community framed Donald Trump as a Russian spy in a criminal conspiracy to topple his presidency. These unprecedented crimes demand heads to roll. Instead, the culprits behind this veritable coup walk freely. The report also confirms that FBI leadership sabotaged multiple criminal investigations into the Clintons during that same time period, corroborating Americans’ suspicions that there is no law or justice — only politically motivated persecution. President Trump is still attacked with politically motivated persecutions to keep him tied up from campaigning/participation in debates so demented Biden can shelter in his basement, read rehearsed scripts, and hide how much his dementia has progressed.
John J. Fedorchak Sr.
St. Simons Island, Ga.
Former Bradford County Resident
