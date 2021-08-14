600,000 COVID victims were only cannon fodder for Big Pharma
Peter McCullough, MD testified to the Texas Senate HHS Committee and spelled out the cruel and calculated sabotage of giving COVID patients a better chance to survive. His multistep protocol could have saved 80% of those who needlessly perished thanks to the main stream media being fueled by Big Pharma advertising dollars. It’s obvious that we have been lied to by Dr. Fauci, CDC and chicken livered doctors who are more concerned with their careers than saving lives. America has reached a new low in resolve ,critical thinking and character!
Joseph Dupont
Towanda
