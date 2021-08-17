14th Amendment
Recently while I was doing some research, I was reviewing the 13th, 14th and 15th amendments to the Constitution. And while reading the 14th I was amazed at the following section. It reads:
Section 3. No person shall be a Senator or Representative in Congress, or elector of President and Vice President, or hold any office, civil or military, under the United States, or under any State, having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress, or as an Officer of the United States, or as a member of any State legislature, or as an executive or judicial officer of any State, to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof. But Congress may by a vote of two-thirds of each House, remove such disability.
Due to the events of Jan. 6, the House has established the House Select Committee of Jan. 6 to determine the events leading up to and what actually happened on that day.
We will await the findings of the committee. but in the interim it will be well to recall the following comments:
Kevin McCarthy, “The President bears responsibility for Wednesday’s attack on the Congress by mob rioters.”
Mitch McConnell, “January 6 was a disgrace, there is no question, none, that President Trump is practically and morally responsible for provoking the events of the day, no question about it. The people who stormed this building were acting on the wishes and instructions of their President.”
Stay tuned.
David A. Fortune
Athens
