Bidenomics in government spending
Well, it has been quite a long time since I have been inspired to take pen in hand and comment on our government spending, but today’s Daily did the trick.
Now, I would like to comment on the perverted government spending known as Bidenomics. For example, Gov. Shapiro, Sen. Casey and other Pennsylvania Democrats are spending our taxpayer dollars on expensive electronic cars and they claim that they are saving us money. In reality, it is just Bidenomics at work!
And soon they will be spending taxpayer dollars installing expensive vehicle generators in the hills of Ridgebury. And maybe Sheshequin and Litchfield and maybe even Barclay Mountain. More Bidenomics!
Ramon Yale
Ulster, Pa.
