8-17-21
Well to all of those friends and Letter to the Editor readers who have been asking me why I haven’t written any LTEs lately, the time has come! The LTE in today’s (Aug. 17) Daily has inspired me!
In my estimation , the events of last Jan. 6 in Washington, D.C. were not the result of the speech by Donald Trump that day, but were due to the efforts of the so-called president that Donald Trump replaced and the immigrant financier who is known to have financed all of the mob riots in the western United States the previous summer. They also financed the buses that brought many of the Central American emigrants to our Southern Border!
Sadly, the writer of today’s LTE is like so many today who are just waiting for an excuse on the out Trump band wagon! But, I have to say, our country would not be in the terrible mess that it is today if Donald Trump were still president of The United States of America! If the opportunity does arise I will vote for Donald Trump! And, I must also state that I would not hesitate to vote for Ron DeSantis, Ted Cruz, or Mike Huckabee !
There is one indelible truth that anyone with a semblance of a brain must agree — that being, the sooner we get The Biden Gang out of Washington, the better off our country will be!
Ramon L. Yale
Ulster
