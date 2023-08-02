Letter to the Editor: Aug. 2, 2023
On political parties
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Please enter your phone number with area code without () , - , or spaces.
example: 5555555555
If Your Not Already a Subscriber Please Click Here
This is the temporary subscription pass for users returning from the Vision Data subscription process. Your subscription will be updated within 24 hours, after your information is verified. Please click the button below to get your pass.
Letter to the Editor: Aug. 2, 2023
On political parties
John J. Fedorchak Sr. of Georgia, formerly from Bradford County, got almost everything wrong in his recent letter. His definition of Nazism describes the current Republican party perfectly except for the socialism part, which Nazis were not.
His description of the Democratic party is from a fantasy land that lives in the minds of the Trump cult. The Durham Report found nothing. It was a complete waste of time.
I’m scheduled for a routine colonoscopy soon, but after reading Fedorchak, I feel I’ve already got it, but with the addition of smoke.
John Ferri
Towanda, Pa.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.