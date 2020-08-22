Response to screening concern
A recent letter questioned Guthrie’s policy on temperature checks and masks at our entrances. We appreciate the opportunity to explain how these recent changes in screening were determined. COVID-19 has been an everchanging situation. We are asking our communities to bear with us as we adapt to these changes, while at the same time asking that they use reliable and scientific sources to form their opinions.
First, to eliminate any confusion, it is our policy that masks are mandatory for all employees and visitors, at all sites. That has been our requirement from the start and continues to be today.
Our position on temperature screening is based on scientific data. As the author noted, other parts of the country are feeling the pain of increased cases of COVID-19, however, Pennsylvania and New York are not. In addition, at this time, the virus itself is evolving. Now, almost half of the new COVID-19 cases are in patients that are asymptomatic, meaning there will not be a fever to identify. These factors have shown that temperature screening in areas of low prevalence is not beneficial. While we are not checking temperatures at the entrances at all locations, we do continue to check them in high-risk areas such as our cancer centers and ICUs.
More importantly, as an area with a low incidence of active cases currently, it is imperative that we continue to prevent spread. This is done through masking, hand washing, social distancing and avoiding travel to high prevalence areas. If travel is necessary, appropriate precautions on return will keep our region safe and less affected.
Lastly, as the seasonal influenza returns this fall and winter, we will continue to monitor prevalence of flu and COVID-19 in the communities we serve. As the situation changes, we will adapt accordingly. For example, temperature screening may return with seasonal flu as we may need to separate those with fever from our other patient populations. Visiting hours may become more restrictive or more flexible. Those decisions will be based on the scientific guidance at the time.
We appreciate that the community relies on Guthrie to keep it safe and we are committed to doing just that.
Dr. Joseph Scopelliti
Guthrie President and CEO
