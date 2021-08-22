Prove me wrong
On previous LTEs I challenged the Trump-hating socialist liberal Biden supporters to prove me wrong that Biden was a complete disaster for our great republic and to give one example of anything positive that Biden has done for our country. Obviously, no one responded.
I now drop that challenge and ask this same group to give one example of Biden’s actions that did NOT, I repeat DID NOT, harm our once great republic.
We, the most powerful country in the world who, under Trump, was energy independent, is now pleading with American-hating enemies in the Middle East to increase oil production to supply America and keep prices from exceeding the pre-Trump prices. Joe, just reverse all your insane anti-Trump acts and we will again be energy independent with low energy costs as well as better safety/security for American citizens.
Also, we were begging the terrorists as they took absolute and total control of Afghanistan to not damage our Embassy. Additionally, we are pleading with the terrorists, yes, pleading with enemy terrorists to allow Americans we intentionally deserted to be allowed to leave.
One final comment. In a July 15 LTE the writer made the following comment about Biden as a retort to someone questioning his obvious cognitive decline:
What I see is a very physically and mentally fit 78-year-old who speaks very thoughtfully and deliberately.
I for one am happy to listen to news in the morning without hearing discussions about angry rants, etc ... from our former president.
I will be very kind in my response to this inane comment, and only say GOOD GRIEF! Give me the world under Trump than what we have now and what will come if the Biden regime is not curtailed.
John J. Fedorchak Sr.
St. Simons Island, Ga.
Former Bradford County resident
