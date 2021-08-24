Eventually, the truth will be revealed
Yes, there is a home cure for COVID and I used it. I caught it. Go online and do a search for Dr. Richard Bartlett, MD, Dallas, Texas. He has been using a cure that he says God showed him, an old asthma treatment that has been used for three decades. He has had none of his COVID patients die. You can get the details online.
But Trump and the 2020 election is more important. Mike the My Pillow guy sponsored a three-day cyber security event which proved that the Chinese, through cyber means, added thousands of votes to the state voter tallies across our nation.
When these cyber-added amounts are removed from the various state vote totals, it establishes that Trump won the popular vote. Plus it proves that he won the state of Pennsylvania and a couple of other states that were given to Biden. When the national Democrat news media stops hiding this information and when a host of other states besides Arizona hold forensic audits, it will indeed prove that the election was stolen. Then all you people that have been calling Trump a liar without a shred of evidence will owe President Trump an apology. When you call someone a liar your next sentence should present proof!
People think since ballot totals were said to be “certified” that they were in some way audited. That is false. It just means that the state totals were accepted.
Eventually, the truth will be revealed and the people will demand photo ID ballots or some other proof to prevent the wholesale fraudulent ballots of last years election. Our founding fathers made a covenant with God that we would be a Christian nation.
God is not going to let down his end of the covenant and He will not let Satan steal the United States of America.
Ken Cooke
Gillett
