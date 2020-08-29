A dedication to education
As I watched Dr. Jill Biden speak in a classroom during the Democratic National Convention, I heard experiences that I recognized from my own life. Losing loved ones, furthering my education while teaching full time, and raising a family were some of them. Dr. Biden’s dedication to education is akin to my belief that learning is the key to success on every level. I’ve admired her work teaching in public schools and her solid support of community college education. Although she could have retired from teaching when she moved to Washington, DC in 2009, she chose to teach at Northern Virginia Community College. And if she becomes first lady, she has said she would like to continue. It’s been said that the only thing more expensive than education is ignorance. The truth of that statement was never so consequential as it is now. This year marks the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment which secured voting rights for women. It opened doors and opportunities followed. As I listened to Michelle Obama, Kamala Harris, Dr. Biden and other accomplished women speak at the Convention, I realized they all used those opportunities to become educated, to pursue lives of service, and to use their voices for good. I am encouraged they will do the hard work needed during this, one of the most challenging periods in my lifetime.
Mary Beth Voda
Wyalusing
Biden and Harris
Biden can’t make up his mind! First slogan he chose: “Unite the Country.” This slogan wasn’t working with all the protesters. The protesters ruined this one. Now a new one: “United for a Better America.” What does he think he can improve on? President Trump has already made America better from what Obama and Biden did. Tax cuts, great health care, repealing Obamacare, economy rebounding and unemployment has been dropping. People are back to work. He’s making America great again. It will happen again in 2020. Go to the polls and vote. So now it’s August and Biden has picked a running mate, Kamala Harris. The woman who was screaming at him in the debates. Will having a running mate of color help get him elected? They may be surprised. Have they heard of Wesley Hunt? Hunt is opening people’s’ eyes to the Democrats hateful lies, empty promises, and failed policies that have wrecked havoc on the Black community for decades! His honesty, “say it how it is” approach is reclaiming Black votes!
When Biden talks about taxpayer money in “Build Back Better,” is he referring to the stimulus or the extra $600 to the unemployment money, to buy American products, American jobs, decrease dependency on China? When he and his son and a partner have invested in the Bank of China? How deceitful can Biden be? President Trump created more jobs. Black unemployment is lowest ever recorded, 5.4%. Black business start ups are 400% higher in 2018 compared to 2017. There have been 6.7 million new jobs since the election and 2.5 million Americans have been lifted out of poverty. This includes 150,000 Black children. The reality is all lives matter. It’s what you do with your life. Go to school, get an education, find a job you like, and stay out of trouble! Life can be good.
Joe Biden, with all of his slogans, does he really know what he and Ms. Harris think they can do?
Joyce E. Richlin
North Towanda
