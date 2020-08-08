Letter to the Editor, Aug. 8, 2020
Do you know Biden?
Joe Biden has lost his mind. Is he on the edge of Alzheimer’s?
Defunding police departments who will keep the peace and control our cities? You won’t be safe in Joe Biden’s America!
His slogan is “Unite the Country.” He’s actually fueling the fires to divide us more by what he’s saying.
The ad about the Recovery Act back in 2009, this was years ago. They made the remark about the longest sustained job growth. Where has he been the last three-plus years? President Trump has the lowest report of unemployment in decades, 3.1%.
President Trump will do it again. People want to work. With low tax cuts, they have more money to spend or save!
The Democrats want a 70% tax increase. Just how much money will you have? Local taxes, state taxes, federal taxes, taxes on everything you buy!
Biden has made the remark that Washington will be a different place. Maybe — he’s a China lover — communism?
Yes, with his radical big government schemes, he would destroy our freedoms and lead to government control of every aspect of our lives. He has promised to repeal Trump’s tax cuts, massively raise taxes on the middle class, push for open borders, support government health care for illegal immigrants, and advocate for the $100 trillion takeover of our economy, known as the Green New Deal. Who will pay for this? Taxpayers. Our workers. A question to Biden, What office are you running for?
“My name is Joe Biden. I’m a Democrat candidate for the United States Senate.” He is losing it!
This was 2-24-2020 to supporters in South Carolina, forgetting he’s running for president and not the U.S. Senate.
I’m with you, Warren J. Roberts. We need President Trump 2020.
Joyce E. Richlin
North Towanda
