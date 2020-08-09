Bad for America
How would you like to start paying three or four dollars a gallon at the pump again?
Under Biden the Democrats want to ban all extraction of gas, oil and coal from under OUR federal lands. So what? Well, we would loose our energy independence and once again be subject to the strangle hold of foreign countries that would be selling us our fuels. Plus, many thousands of well paying jobs would be lost! IN ADDITION, over a billion dollars in royalties that flow into the national coffers would end cutting off valuable funds that could be used to pay down national debt or fund the Social Security Trust Fund. So, when Biden talks about JOBS it is jobs LOST! This country has fought communism and socialism with thousands of our brave soldiers’ lives lost, so why would we want to adopt those systems for our system of government now? Currently, the Democrats are trying to BUY votes by adding $600 a month to unemployment benefits. Our president is trying to do the right thing and reduce that amount to two or three hundred dollars to take away the incentive for thousands of workers to not go back to work.
Ken Cooke
Gillett
Commented
