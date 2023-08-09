Magic of Matilda
This weekend, the magic of theater was alive and well in downtown Towanda when “Matilda — the Musical” was performed at the Keystone Theatre. From young actors to those who are veterans of the stage, the Bradford County Regional Arts Council provided an enchanting time for all those who watched the exciting show. The actors were having fun as well as those in the audience, who got to feel the emotional highs and lows experienced by Matilda. It was awesome! Thanks to Carla Salsman, the accomplished director, who brought out the best in all of her performers. A lot of help came from the builders of a wonderful set, all of the technical staff who diligently worked in their behind the scene roles and the pit musicians who didn’t miss a beat. But most of all, it was Carla who put it all together to make the magic happen. How fortunate we are to have her in our midst. She put the glow of the theater into the eyes of her players. What an experience it was!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.