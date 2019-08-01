Lindsay Graham’s realignment
Many of us have been perplexed and watched in dismay as Sen. Lindsay Graham swiftly realigned with the president when Sen. John McCain got ill and passed. Gail Collins’s (7/17, NYT) recent characterization of his transfer of devotion from Sen. McCain to Trump is apt. She wrote that it’s “sort of like a lonely teenager who used to pal around with the class rebel switching allegiance to the guy who steals tires off cars in the handicapped parking lot.”
Penni Eldredge-Martin
Towanda
