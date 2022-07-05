BCHS
Last Friday, June 24, 2022, a State Trooper pulled into our parking lot with a stray dog, as happens regularly. But on this day, Bradford County Humane Society was already at capacity for dogs, and had been turning away everything but strays for months. BCHS finds itself at a decision point. As a no-kill shelter, Bradford County Humane Society can no longer perform as the animal control shelter for Bradford County.
The Bradford County Humane Society has been reeling for the last six months from the increase in stray dogs. In the early days of the pandemic animal lovers were able to stay home with their animals, many saved from the shelters. But that changed, virtually everyone went back to work and the stray dogs started to come in large numbers. Stray dogs come in rough, often trapped, often hostile, and often injured and sick.
Bradford County Humane Society is not part of the local government. It operates almost entirely on donations from private individuals who contribute their money from their commitment to help the abandoned, injured and homeless animals. Out of a yearly budget of about $280,000, municipalities in Sullivan County and Bradford County pay about $13,000 in Stray Contracts which obligate the Humane Society to take every stray that comes in the door. Government support, including donations provides less than 10% of our yearly income.
So, what does a No-Kill Shelter do when there are too many animals coming in and per their contracts they cannot refuse a stray (or what seems to be a stray?) When the majority of the yearly expenses come from stray dogs who may be in the shelter for months and sometimes even years? Well, there is only one answer that makes sense, and that is to stop offering the contracts.
These strays will need to go somewhere, but the final six months of this year will allow local government to find alternatives. BCHS will fulfill its contracts for the remainder of the year.
In the absence of the Bradford County municipal stray contracts, the shelter can take in surrendered friendly dogs from families, and from local disasters ranging from fires and floods to a sudden death of a pet owner. The shelter would be able to help many times more dogs from the community in general, because easily adoptable dogs do not stay in the shelter for months and years.
Bradford County Humane Society is forced to adjust to maintain a No-Kill Shelter while it lacks funding for stray dogs. The Humane Society will remain a No-Kill Shelter. The Humane Society has maintained a 94% live release rate, which is good for any No-Kill shelter, and is astounding for a de facto animal control facility. There is no change in that commitment to save and rehome as many dogs and cats as possible. BCHS has received generous support from the community and will continue to serve the needs of the community.
