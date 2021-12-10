Going down hill
Our country is in deep doo-doo, and sadly, this is an understatement as we are on a collision course to complete demise. This is directly attributed to Joe Biden, with his Trump Derangement Syndrome, writing executive orders to cancel everything President Trump accomplished.
Biden is responsible for killing tax cuts, stopping stay in Mexico for illegals, trying to pay $450,000 to illegal aliens, killing the economy, ending the U.S.’s energy by ending several oil & natural gas production projects and doubling gas prices then begging the Saudis to increase their production, killing the border wall project, and opening the gate for unvaccinated illegals and drugs. We now have $100 million in materials not being used and are paying $5 million daily for contractors not working. Also, we can’t forget:
- Off the charts unemployment
- Highest run-away inflation in two decades
- A humiliating disaster in Afghanistan.
- A stronger Iran, financing Hamas and Hezbollah
- Drastically cutting immigration enforcement
- A stagnated economy
- Paying off Student loans for deadbeats
- Shutting down private prisons & turning the inmates loose
- Committed more funds to the inane Paris Climate Agreement
- A ridiculously mismanaged COVID mess
- Dumping billions down the “black hole” of global warming
- Added non-citizens to the census
- Pushing the national debt to over $30,000,000,000,000
But wait, it gets worse. Now North Korea and Iran are restarting work on nuclear weapons. China and Russia are threatening Taiwan and Ukraine. Even our allies believe he is an empty suit.
I just pray we can last another two years to take control of the House and Senate from the socialist to delay this path to destruction and then in another two years to get rid of the socialist puppet masters who dictate everything Biden says and does. Biden is not fit mentally/physically to be president.
John J. Fedorchak Sr.
St. Simons Island, Ga., Former Bradford County resident
