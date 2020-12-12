Looking to the sky
It’s been a great year for observing the other planets, particularly if the events on Earth have been stressful.
When the sky turns dark, before most stars are visible, Mars shines bright in the southeast sky. Mars is now the brightest it will be for the next 15 years. The red tint to its light shows why it was called The Red Planet.
While your face points to Mars, your right ear will be facing Saturn and Jupiter, lower in the sky to the southwest. Jupiter is brighter and is on the right. They are both visible before the other stars appear.
Of the planets that can be seen without telescopes, Saturn is the farthest from the Earth. It’s famous rings aren’t visible to the naked eye.
You can also see Venus, but you’ll have to look out before dawn in the eastern sky. If you do, you will be surprised at how bright Venus appears and how it stays visible after the stars disappear.
The light from the stars is generated by each star. The light from the planets is like moonlight, generated by the sun and reflected back to Earth.
I’m no expert in astronomy, but I hope the readers find this to be interesting and worth a look.
Dan Barrett
Athens
