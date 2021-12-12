The real truth about Trump
What president has gone bankrupt seven times, won’t show his taxes because he pays little to nothing in and doesn’t want to get caught for the cheating he’s done, paid off women he had affairs with before he ran for the presidency, started an insurrection on Jan. 6 at our Capitol that caused the death and injuries to many and now won’t own up to it, he did nothing to fight COVID but to say it would go away in a couple of days or to take some form of a horse pill and other misconceptions, and to spread HATRED in our country? There is sooo many other wrong dirty deeds that this man has done that it would take days to write. We need to come together as a country and make it the great country it once was and to rid all of this hate he has spread.
Sharon Warner
Sayre
Commented
