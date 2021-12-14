Letter to the Editor
Community gratitude
The holidays are often a time of sharing and giving. The saying is that “it is more blessed to give than it is to receive.” We at TACO aren’t so sure about that. The community has been incredibly generous to us. Donors feel good to give, but we feel exceptionally blessed to receive. Just as we had run out of turkeys, someone came in and donated more.
A family has decided that they will collect for TACO rather than exchange Christmas gifts.
The Winding River Players are collecting non-perishable food items at their upcoming performances.
These are just a few examples of the kindness of our community. We are blessed by people, churches, businesses, and organizations who remember TACO not just now, but all year long. This allows your local food pantry to continue to share with those who are in need.
We gratefully close out this year by wishing everyone a wonderful holiday, a joyous Christmas, and happy new year!
We want to remind everyone that we follow the Towanda School District for snow closings. If Towanda is closed, so is TACO. If only a delay, TACO will be open
TACO’s operating hours are Monday, Wednesday, or Friday from 10 a.m. to noon. We will be closed starting on Dec. 23 and reopen on Jan. 3. Please contact TACO at (570) 265 4422 or follow us on Facebook (TACO Food Pantry) with any questions. TACO is located at 1876 Golden Mile Road (Route 6), Wysox PA 18854. TACO is an equal opportunity provider.
T.A.C.O.
