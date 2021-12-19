Letter to the Editor
Christmas Stroll
I am writing to commend the Sayre Business Association for their excellent planning and execution of the Christmas Stroll held Dec. 16, in downtown Sayre. Congratulations for a job well done!
What a great night. The town was more alive than it has been for some time. People were all around the streets, the restaurants were filled to capacity and the shops were all busy with those participating in the evening.
Santa and Mrs. Claus were on hand and walked throughout the town in and out of businesses and restaurants, greeting old and young alike.
The Grinch was also running about downtown Sayre making himself available to have his photo taken with the children.
Bryan Manchester strolled throughout town with his ukulele and went into establishments and played for everyone inside leading the groups in festive songs of the season.
Colleen Bentley, owner of Celebrations Black Diamond Café, said it was just amazing when Bryan came into her establishment — the dining room was packed and the customers all broke into song.
This is the fourth year that the Sayre Business Association has been active since re-organizing in 2018.
I am proud of where they have gone with the organization and look forward to working with them as they move forward.
Special thanks go to Jason Gowin and Chris and Susanne Kaiden for the part they played in the event.
The holiday spirit is alive and well in Sayre, PA.
Henry G. Farley
Mayor, Borough of Sayre
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.