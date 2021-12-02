Selling globalism
Two of your recent opinion pieces from “PeaceVoice” were selling Globalism as an answer to our problems. They tell us that that if the citizens of the USA would submit to global governance by the UN or some other international body that we will be better off. If we will just surrender our rights to a Global government then they will tell us what we can and cannot do to live our lives.
These globalists want us to tear down our existing society than they can rebuild it in their own way. Does “Build back better” sound familiar? What they never tell us is what they will build and who will build it. Revolutions always begin by promising wonderful sounding things like peace, equality, liberty but they always end up in dictatorships with loss of freedoms, genocide, famines, wars and environmental disasters.
Globalists have used the “pandemic” as an excuse to take away our freedoms to worship, to assemble, to speak, to travel and to choose appropriate healthcare for ourselves. They have used fear of dying to get Americans to accept things that two years ago would have been unthinkable. They use fear to gain control.
The global system that they are selling is one like Communist China. The individual becomes just a number who has no value except what they can add to the system that is run for the benefit of a handful of party members and corporate associates at the top.
The only form of globalism that will work is if we unite under the head of Jesus Christ the King. Someday he will rule the world with justice and mercy. Until then, lets fight hard to keep our local government and freedoms guaranteed to us by the United States Constitution.
Michael Kilmer
Wyalusing
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.