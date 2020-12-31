The end of Democracy
I am conflicted with having to write this letter to the Editor. As a former history teacher and registered Republican for over 50 years, I hold dearly the belief in Democracy, Separation of Power, Federalism and all the other principles our country should believe in. This past election reflects everything that should not happen. The President began months before the election stating that he would only lose if the election was rigged. The election was held, and Trump lost the popular votes by 7 million votes and the electoral vote by 74 electoral votes. No candidate has lost by 7 million votes since the election of 1932. By all measures this was a landslide election. Still, even today, the President refuses to acknowledge he has lost, and many Republican lawmakers refuse to recognize Biden as well.
The Republican Party has made every effort to keep power, even if it means destroying the fundamentals, we should all believe in. Representative Keller signed a letter, joining Texas in a frivolous lawsuit which if successful would have thrown out more than 20 million votes in four states including his state. Representative Keller took an oath of office to support the Constitution and he failed to do that.
The President’s lawyers have filed more than 50 lawsuits to overturn the election. In all of these losing cases, these lawyers never mentioned election fraud. Election officials in Michigan and Georgia have received death threats. Now, we have Republicans who are going to delay the vote in Congress on January 6th. Trump’s refusal to concede and his attempt to raise havoc on the entire election process could result in permanent damage to the election process.
Fred Hunt
Standing Stone
