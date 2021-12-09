Gas prices at the pump
One of my friends describes me As Not The Shiniest Apple In the Barrel. Perhaps that is why I did not pick up on why gas prices at the pump had gotten so high. Well now it is quite clear. One of Biden’s handlers is his vice president who he chose because she was more incompetent and less of a leader than he is. Her dream is to have us go GREEN. So what better way to try to get us to all go out and by electric cars than to raise gas prices at the pump so high that we will all think we have to buy electric cars. I suspect that when gas prices get up to six dollars a gallon that the V.P. will get so excited she might need a change of clothes.
So how do they accomplish that. First of all kill energy independence. Then close down all the pipe lines that move oil to the refineries and whatever else they can come up with to drive gas prices out of sight. Their travel expenses are all paid by us so they don’t have to be concerned. They are also very careful not to tell you that most of you can’t afford the extremely high prices of electric vehicles. They also don’t tell you that five years down the road when you have to replace the batteries you will have to take out a second mortgage to afford them.
I have nothing against electric cars. However, we could have kept energy independence and phased in electric vehicles over 10 years meanwhile using the royalties from sales of fuel to foreign countries to pay down our national debt. We also would not have had to put a big chunk of money into or our recent borrowing to pay all in one year for electric refueling stations all across the country
Ken Cooke
Gillett
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.