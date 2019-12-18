Support a trial in the Senate
Those who support Donald Trump should welcome his supporting witnesses in the Senate impeachment trial. They could testify under oath and provide factual evidence that the president did not betray his oath of office. So far, Trump has refused to allow those who could clear his name to appear in his defense. If he did nothing wrong, then why stonewall? Let’s see the true facts. If the Senate votes to acquit, then so be it. Contact Sens. Toomey and Casey to let them know you support a real trial in the Senate.
Karen Johnson
Towanda
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.