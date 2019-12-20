Protecting Trump?
Why are Congressional Republicans protecting Donald Trump despite incontrovertible evidence that he should be impeached and removed from office? Trump himself provided evidence for his attempts at extortion of Ukraine, and his obstruction of Congress is obvious and undeniable. Multiple Constitutional scholars and hundreds of law professors agree that Trump should be removed.
Given that Congressional Republicans are ignoring facts and evidence, disrupting valid Constitution proceedings, and spouting debunked conspiracies started by Vladimir Putin, here are a few possibilities:
- When Russia hacked into DNC computers prior to the 2016 election, they also got into Republican computers. In early 2107, top intelligence officials indicated this but that the hacked information was not released. In late 2018, the RNC admitted they were also hacked. The extent of what was stolen from the Republicans is not known, or how it is being used. Blackmail of Republicans is a very real possibility.
- Trump has vast resources at his disposal, political and private, that he could use regardless of whether they are legal or ethical. He may have found embarrassing or criminal information on some, or he may have been given information stolen by Putin. Again, blackmail.
- Beginning with Nixon and solidifying with Reagan, the GOP learned that they could win elections by lying, suppressing votes, manipulating voting districts, attacking opponents, and bribing big donors with tax cuts that have never paid for themselves. They rarely win a fair and open contest. The GOP is power hungry and will do whatever it takes to get and remain in power — even if it means ignoring reality to protect an outright demagogue. See “Democracy in Chains,” by Nancy MacLean.
Congressional Republicans are hypocrites whose flagrant disdain for such things as facts, honor, and integrity have built a wall between the GOP and truth. The party can’t be saved and should be voted out of existence and dismantled. It is the only way to save our representative democracy.
John L. Ferri
Towanda
