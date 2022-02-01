Letter to the Editor
RE: Adriana Cohen
Finished reading the Saturday, Jan. 29 edition of The Daily Review and cannot help not responding to Adriana Cohen’s OPINION piece. Your general suggestion for letters to the editor should be about current events. Ms. Cohen goes on a rampage against Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Collins at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and suggests that these professional public servants are responsible for COVID-19.
She suggests conspiracy theories about its evolution and the vaccines that can help control it. The former is not a current event, but the latter is. As a retired professor of biology I can confirm that evolution is a process that is valid for all organisms including viruses.
Science is a process and vaccination is real, beginning with our understanding of cow pox. FACT 1: COVID-19 is an aerial-spread virus. FACT 2: COVID vaccinations (1-3) are effective in substantially reducing your probability of hospitalization and dying. FACT 3: IF everyone who can got the vaccines, we would save many lives. FACT 4: Wearing a mask will reduce the aerial spread of the virus. THESE ARE CURRENT EVENT FACTS. Do your community service part and get vaccinated.
Marty Borko
Waverly
