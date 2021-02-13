Salsman needs to resign
It is in the best interest of the citizens of Bradford County that Chad Salsman willingly resign or be legally removed from the office of District Attorney. The charges against him are serious felonies that are backed by the testimony of five women. Mr. Salsman’s weak attempt to make this a partisan issue rather than heinous crime is absolutely ridiculous and yet a typical tactic of those who rely on power and control to get what they want.
But, if this man did indeed commit these crimes, then his level of self-importance should not surprise us. His belief that he is smarter than the rest of us and that he can get away with such crimes should be offensive to us. His insistence on continuing to work in an office where he has access to the personal information of victims of crime should be alarming to us. Please keep in mind that he is not only accused of sexually violent crimes, but of intimidation of witnesses. Continuing to occupy a position of power in this county gives him opportunity to further intimidate witnesses to the current charges as well as intimidate potential accusers who have not yet come forward. Mr. Salsman has been an attorney for 20 years and he knows this! He is very aware that his occupation of Office of District Attorney as the one accused of crimes is at minimum a conflict of interest.
We cannot allow this behavior to continue. We have to speak for those who are in fear of speaking up for themselves. We must ensure that our courts are safe spaces for all who are victims of crimes and that individuals in power are not given opportunity to use their positions to exploit the vulnerable.
Monya Star Tsiknas
Troy
