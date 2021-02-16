Chad Salsman must go
Why is he still here? Why is Chad Salsman still holding the office of District Attorney for Bradford County? As recently reported by this paper, Mr. Salsman has been accused by no less than five women of sexually assaulting them in his office, vulnerable women who were victims of domestic violence only there to seek his help. The abuse was systematic and in each case seemed to follow the same pattern.
Mr. Salsman clearly thought he could get away with the assaults. Who would believe these women? After all he was the D.A., a very powerful position in which his duty clearly was to uphold the law, not take advantage of it. You have to wonder that if he was anyone else, he would have been put on administrative leave until these charges could be adjudicated or fired from his job.
These women are someone’s mother, daughter, aunt or neighbor. They could be members of our own family. They didn’t deserve what happened to them. No one does. They deserve justice. Mr. Salsman must go and go now.
Judy Warn
TROY
