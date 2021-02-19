Anti-American actions
The new administration’s first anti-America act was to kill the nearly complete Keystone Pipeline followed closely by killing the near complete border wall, both of which are imperative for national security. As I understand it other pipelines are also on the kill list and so is fracking and funding to farmers. While funding to kill unborn Americans as well as children around the world has been increased.
Texas as all states is under edict to reduce or eliminate fossil fuels. Winter weather struck Texas leaving this energy rich state paralyzed in their attempt to keep the lights and heat on. Rolling blackouts were used but to no avail. Millions of Texans were left in cold and dark without even a single word from the Biden administration ... no less any assistance from the federal government. People, pets and livestock died. Biden has opened up America’s power grid to communist China while being more concerned about the needs of illegal immigrants than Americans citizens well being.
It appears the agenda of this administration is pain and death inflicted on the American people.
We have gone from policy that greatly benefited America being America first to America last or not at all. Pathetic!
I am urging our Pennsylvania state representatives to enact legislation that nullifies all of the Biden administration’s anti-American laws ranging from energy to gun control and everything in between. This will be imperative if we are to survive as a people and a nation.
Robin Smith-Lutz
New Albany
