Gerrymandering in Pa.
Congressional gerrymandering is a practice intended to establish an unfair political advantage for a particular party by manipulating voting district boundaries.
In Pennsylvania the process takes place every 10 years to account for changes in population identified by the most recent census. The leaders of the party in control of the House and Senate, usually Republicans, decide the boundaries. On January 2018, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court struck down the existing map, saying it “clearly, plainly and palpably” violated the state constitution. After the deadline for the General Assembly to submit a new plan to the governor expired, the court released a new congressional map to take effect for the May 15, 2018 primaries. Unfortunately, after several attempts to improve the process were not taken up by the legislature, nothing has changed, and soon the Republicans will have at it again. We need Pennsylvania to give the responsibility for drawing voting districts over to an independent commission who will make districts fair and contiguous.
Having been rebuffed by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, House Republicans are trying to ram through a new bill to establish judicial gerrymandering without any public input, discussion, or debate. HB 38 is a constitutional amendment that would establish judicial districts in Pennsylvania and allow legislators to gerrymander districts not only to give one party an advantage in district elections, but also to allow them to control the courts and potentially receive preferential treatment from judges with appeals.
Instead of being able to vote for every judge on the Supreme, Commonwealth, and Superior Courts, voters would only be able to vote for judges that lived in their region. There is no good reason to elect judges by district. Pennsylvania would become the only state to allow legislators to freely manipulate district boundaries. Now is the time to contact your Representative and say no to HB38. However since both Tina Pickett and Clint Owlett are co-sponsors of this bill, your only option for change may be at the voting booth.
John Palmer
Athens
What’s happening
Trump haters must be giddy with delight being rid of the horrible man who did such great wonderful things for America, and thrilled with their socialist administration now in control. So, let’s take a peek at what is happening:
u Girls sports destroyed. Boys/men who “identify as female” can now compete with girls/women.
u Women security endangered. No restriction to enter/use women’s ( including young girls) shower/bath rooms.
u Energy independence destroyed ( Keystone pipeline, drilling, et.al.). Destructive economic consequences. Will have to depend on America hating unstable Middle East, Russia, China for our energy needs. Will cost tax payers trillions. Loss of hundreds of thousands good paying jobs ( direct and indirect). Sky rocketing energy costs. Loss of tax revenue to states, etc.
u Rejoin the corrupt China controlled W.H.O. Will cost tax payers billions.
u Rejoin inane Paris Climate Accord. Will have devastating economic consequences for the United States, with little/no actual environmental benefit, according to economic experts. Will lead to loss of manufacturing jobs/facilities as companies will move offshore as they did prior to President Trump.
u Halt construction of border wall, Open Borders. I could easily fill several pages why this is a totally insane dumb move. Disease, crime, drugs, terrorists, loss of security, welfare state/fiscal burden, etc.
u Mandate illegal invaders to be included in census. Negative impact is self-evident.
u Reverse travel ban from terrorist sponsored countries. Negative impact self-evident.
u Halt to deportation of illegal invaders guilty of crimes. Negative impact self-evident
u Reinstate coronavirus travel restrictions on Brazil, most of Europe. Negative impact self-evident
u Remove restrictions on abortion funding. Americans will pay for abortions in foreign countries.
These are just a few. Wait to see what else is planned, for example the New Green Deal. This could be the straw that will destroy the United States of America. If you want to see the Truth and Facts about solar and wind, visit this short video;
John J. Fedorchak Sr.
St. Simons Island, Ga.
Former Bradford County resident
Alternative facts?
A Review LTE published on Jan. 21 slammed Commissioner John Sullivan and claimed that another John Sullivan is a member of Black Lives Matter (BLM) and took part in the Jan. 6 capital Insurrection. Readers were urged to “go online and search for his name.” What I found was that the John Sullivan from Salt Lake City, Utah, has never been a member of BLM. Sullivan, a founder of Insurgence USA, was turned into the FBI by his brother, who indicated that he has mental health issues. Lex Scott, founder of the Utah BLM chapter, disavowed Sullivan, and stated that he had been kicked out of various communities months ago in multiple cities for being a “instigator, agent provocateur, and grifter” with ties to the right wing. He also claims to be a journalist but has no press credentials. The Utah BLM chapter released bulletins to other chapters alerting them to be on the lookout for Sullivan, with an objective to bar him from all activities. The FBI and other investigative agencies found no evidence of BLM members participating in the 1/6 riot.
Does it make any sense at all for a BLM member to join an insurrection urged on by a racist president, led by members of Neo Nazi and white supremacists, as evidenced by the huge number of Confederate flags and Nazi propaganda displayed by the thugs? I get it. Supporters wish to distance themselves from the Trump stench by blaming other groups. What we know is Sullivan was fully involved with the thugs at the capital, stating, “We accomplished this #?!%”, “let’s burn this #?!% down”, and “we are all a part of history”.
Oh, and thank you Commissioner Sullivan for your thoughtful and wonderfully written article. Unlike McLinko, you are a person of honesty and integrity.
Diane F. Gonzalez
Towanda
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.