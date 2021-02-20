Let’s make up and be friends?
If you were Joe Biden and you knew that if you were not a good boy, China could release incriminating information against you, that he would be up on charges of treason, would you give China whatever they want? The scary thing is the the media, FBI and the CIA has withheld the details off all the money the Biden family has gotten from China, Ukraine and Russia. Even scarier is that they all made up knowing false allegations against Trump. To think that they want us to make-believe nothing like this ever happened!
Joseph Dupont
Towanda
Commented
