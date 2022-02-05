Vote by mail in Pennsylvania
The Daily Review allowed a guest viewpoint by Charles “Sam” Faddis. This lengthy article about elections and voting in Pa. was loaded with false and misleading information. Mr. Faddis claims he is a senior partner of Artemis LLC which is a business of one, his wife. He and his wife live in Maryland not in Pa. His primary argument is that mail in voting is strewn with fraud. Nothing could be farther from the proof. Why would a man in Maryland have such a keen interest in voting in PA? There are 5 states that have only vote by mail with 33 other states that allows this form of voting as well as in person.
My wife and I vote by mail and will continue. My wife does not use a computer and two years ago she needed help with the voting machine and stated she would never vote again. Machines should not keep people from voting. People who only vote in person hear these tales of massive fraud with vote by mail and it is simply not true. When you vote in Bradford County in person, you go to the polling area, you tell people working at the polls who you are and you sign in and receive your ballot. A registered voter in Bradford County, who votes by mail, must do the following. You must request a ballot application. If you have previously voted by mail, this application will be sent to your home. The application requires you to print your registered name, your address, your date of birth, your voting district, either your driver’s license number or the last four digits of your Social Security Number. Once all of this is done you sign the application and return to the elections board. You then receive a ballot at appropriate time, fill it out and return. This has to be done every year and shows the chances for fraud are slim to none.
Fred Hunt
Standing Stone
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.