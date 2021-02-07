The Facts
I’m responding to the article “improving elections” in the Feb. 5 paper.
First of all, calling people names is something that was done in grade school not as an adult!
The Supreme Court, three which trump himself appointed, said there was NO VOTER FRAUD among many other courts. His followers are listening to their leader crying voter fraud over and over again because he’s a spoiled
brat who can’t stand to lose.
Now Rudy Giuliani and Fox News are being sued by Smartmatic and Dominion Voting Style for 2.7 Billion for fraudulent accusations.
Also, Fox has settled a lawsuit over the lies spread by Lou Dodds and Sean Hannity.
It’s funny, now that Fox News said some truths it’s fake news.
Sharon Warner
Sayre
