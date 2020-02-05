Letter to the Editor, Feb. 5, 2020
A response to Craig Pierce’s letter from 1-7-20
This I do know, (facts) Trump tried to use foreign aid to help him personally. Can you tell the readers Mr. Schiff’s lies? Can you tell the readers of any of Trump’s lies? When you said a purveyor of corruption, did you really mean Trump? Just check his history. You speak of a sham. Are you speaking of McConnell, Graham, and other Republican senators already making their decisions on the trial of impeachment even before the trial? You speak of being above the law. Trump seems to think so. He has said several times as the leader I can do whatever I want. Will Trump ever be accountable for anything he has done since he got the keys to daddy’s bank account?
When the politicians take their oaths, they swear on the Bible to uphold the Constitution and serve the American people, not the party. Maybe they should try this — next time, they should put their hands on a comic book and swear.
In my humble opinion, people look up to who tells the truth.
We all can disagree, but do we need to use damning words to prove our point? I think we ALL should practice using our words carefully. Maybe using real truth and not propaganda, we all might find it more rewarding. We want to be a united America, not divided. It’s “we the people,” not “them the politicians.” It’s totally up to us.
Jerry McMenamin
Rome
