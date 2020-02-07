Letter to the Editor, Feb. 7, 2020
Romney stands alone
On Wednesday, Mitt Romney, 2012 Republican candidate for president, spoke on the floor of the Senate:
“The president asked a foreign government to investigate his political rival. The president withheld vital military funds from that government to press it to do so... The president’s purpose was personal and political. Accordingly, the president is guilty of an appalling abuse of public trust...
“What he did was not perfect. No, it was a flagrant assault on our electoral rights, our national security and our fundamental values. Corrupting an election to keep oneself in office is perhaps the most abusive and destructive violation of one’s oath of office that I can imagine...
“Were I to ignore the evidence that has been presented and disregard what I believe my oath and the Constitution demands of me for the sake of a partisan end, it would, I fear, expose my character to history’s rebuke and the censure of my own conscience.”
Romney was the only Republican Senator voting to convict the president.
Dale Adams
Washington, D.C.
Former Bradford County resident
