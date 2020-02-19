A new year, a new day
President Donald John Trump is acquitted! Finally!
Will the Democrats leave him alone now?
This started as soon as he won the election in 2016.
The year of endless congressional investigation of President Trump, his family, his staff, and his conservative policies was fast morphing into the year of impeachment and indictment of obstruction of justice! (It didn’t happen!)
Let us think of what President Trump has done for our country:
- Make America safe again by enforcing immigration laws and securing our borders.
- Make America work again by blocking liberal job-killing legislation and renegotiating trade deals to help American workers.
- Tax cuts so workers have more take home pay. They can invest in the Stock Market and 401K savings.
- Making America first again
We need President Trump for four more years to continue our prosperity.
It’s crucial that Republicans do all they can to help take over the House and keep the Senate!
The Democrats want no border security, no limits on immigration, as millions of new voters for their socialist agenda.
Our freedoms are being taken away: prayer, allegiance to our flag. Just flying the American flag. People who burn our flag are a disgrace.
Joyce E. Richlin
North Towanda
Political correctness
It seems like every day we hear the phrase “politically correct.”
Political correctness is a set of unwritten rules and principles a society functions under to justify their thoughts, actions, the language they use, and what is acceptable. Political correctness has been around since the beginning of time. When I grew up in the sixties, we had political correctness, it was known as having morals; it gave us a sense morality, dignity, and integrity.
Today, political correctness is forced upon us, and it is a very treacherous and divisive thing. It is supposedly used to protect those who are disadvantaged or discriminated against, and to create diversity. The Socialists want diversity when it comes to race and sexual agenda, but when it comes to the diversity of thought and ideology, which doesn’t agree with theirs, they don’t want to hear it. In reality, it’s a contrivance used by the far left for the reconditioning of our thinking, beliefs, and ideology. Its name implies, if your ideologies are different than theirs, your ideologies are incorrect. It perverts justice, honors lawlessness and dishonors lawfulness, glorifies that which is evil, and condemns righteous. It is used to justify immorality, and it blurs the line as to what is moral and immoral. It is used to persuade many of us that which was once considered wrong to appear right and what was once considered right to appear wrong. Political correctness promotes the ideology: anything a person wants to do should be acceptable except your right to speak out against their ideology, crushing your First Amendment right. If you do not submit to their principles of political correctness, you're pathetic and wretched soul will be cast into the great omniscient goddess Hillary Clinton’s basket of the unredeemable deplorable for all eternity.
Craig H. Pierce
Towanda
