Clearing house
Letter to the Editor, Feb. 13, 2020
Trump should have dumped all Obama holdovers on day one.
The big news now is that Trump is clearing house of remnants of die hard Obama operatives who are still trying to sabotage his administration.
The fact that Obama appointed Communists to head both the FBI and CIA should have raised a few eyebrows. But unfortunately the media is only angry at Russians not Socialists or Communists who are now in vogue. Good-riddance to the Vindmans and their ilk.
Joseph Dupont
Towanda
