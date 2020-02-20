Letter to the Editor, Feb. 20, 2020
Wake up!
Wow, I can’t believe that Fox News, on the Laura Ingraham Show (Monday 2-17) has finally come out pointing out the efforts by billionaire financier George Soros to decimate the judicial system of our country by backing the election of nefarious judicial candidates such as the one in the “Bad Actor” case in Chicago last winter. Any American who cares about the future of our country has to make themselves aware of the devious disrupting efforts of George Soros!
And then, contact your congressmen and prod them into making a sincere effort to get our government to expel George Soros and send him back to Hungary where he got his start as a teenager by pointing out other Jews to the Nazi invaders, and then stealing their valuables after they were whisked off to death chambers!
A good source of info on Soros is Glenn Beck. Search him out on your computer!
So, wake up, America, and contact your congressmen!
Raymon Yale
Ulster
