Letter to the Editor, Feb. 18, 2020
Trump’s rage
Trump’s actions against Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman should turn the stomachs of all members of our military forces and all military veterans. Vindman received a Purple Heart medal after he was wounded in an IED attack in the Iraq War in 2004. Trump fired him from the National Security Council because Vindman responded to a legal subpoena by the House of Representatives and he told the truth. His testimony, among others, resulted in Trump’s impeachment. Trump also fired Vindman’s brother in retribution.
Trump was not removed from office by the Senate because spineless Republican Senators, currently the majority, refused to hear witnesses or allow documentary evidence to be entered. Even though Republicans agreed that Trump did attempt to extort Ukraine’s president, and that Trump was and is obstructing Congressional oversight, they didn’t care — except for Mitt Romney, the sole Republican Senator with a spine and a conscience.
Trump and his acting personal attorney, William Barr, who is also the Attorney General, have intervened on the behalf of Roger Stone. Stone has been convicted by a jury in federal court on multiple counts and is awaiting sentencing. This interference by Trump and Barr resulted in three federal prosecutors withdrawing from the case and one resigning from the Justice Department in protest.
Trump is not only fighting for reelection. He is also fighting for his freedom. When he is no longer president, he will be investigated and prosecuted without the protection of his office. His appointees will also be subject to unencumbered investigations. He and they will do whatever is necessary — legal or not — to remain in office and in power. It is vital for the country to vote him out and remove compliant Republicans who will not honor their oaths of office from Congress. The future of our democracy depends on it.
John L. Ferri
Towanda
