God help us
It’s important to watch as much of the impeachment trial, (if you can call it that). You can and listen like the senators are supposed to do. The House is laying out a systematic case, all the facts in detail along with expert opinions that they are, in fact, crimes. Trump’s lawyers are evading the issues and making excuses you wouldn’t accept from a nine-year-old child. And Fox News is telling their viewers how boring it is, because of the detail, which would not be necessary if there were going to be witnesses. We should lose this adolescent black hat/white hat attitude and each of us look at our own senators. They will prove here if they are worthy to hold office. Money and connections to money. It’s all that matters in America now. This will be the end of our democracy. Republicans really do not care about the Constitution. It’s all about “winning” to them. Don’t ever forget that. The Republicans have been the ultimate test of the laws of our Constitution. It so far has failed. Our Constitution means very little at this point. The Republicans are all in on it. The Trump family has been laundering Russian money for the Republican politicians and the NRA for years. That’s why Trump will get away with it. None of the Republicans want to get caught for funneling Russian money into their dirty pockets. The Republican party is Putin’s party, and Trump is the ultimate bully, plain and simple. And he has bullied the Senate and anyone else in power into supporting him “or else.” He rules with fear and threats and lies and too many people have been sucked into his fear mongering mentality. I’m sad for our country and the depths we have sunk to as Americans. I fear we will never regain our dignity or save our democracy. God help us all.
Michael Worden
Athens Township
