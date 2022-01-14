Calling for a real impartial Independent Citizens Commission
For six years the non-partisan group Fair Districts PA has asked for an IMPARTIAL independent citizens commission for legislative and congressional districts. Data gathered over that time shows that PA voters overwhelmingly want fair districts. Legislative leaders have ignored voters.
Now, a bill (HB 2207) has been introduced claiming to be a “citizens” commission. This is NOT the impartial citizens commission voters asked for.
• It fails to end the conflict of interest that allows party leaders to influence commissioners.
• It creates a politically appointed partisan commission, not an impartial commission.
• It alters the PA Constitution to allow one party complete control over legislative redistricting.
Call your representative today (Pickett or Owlett) and tell them that PA voters want a REAL impartial Independent Citizens Commission.
Penni Eldredge-Martin
Towanda
