Wake up
I would like to clarify a few misconceptions of the fracas at the Capital on Jan. 6.
If you look at the people rioting, it is easy to ascertain they where proud followers of Trump because they either carried banners with TRUMP emblazoned on it, or carried signs with Trump spelled out very distinctly, plus shirts hats, etc ...
I do not see any reason to lay the blame on the Democrats as some are trying.
In any event, we better start acting like concerned citizens and try to save our country from anarchy.
Wake up America!!!
Bill Dell
Towanda
Thank you
Thank you Commissioner John Sullivan for your editorial. Hopefully the TRUTH and CONSTITUTIONAL DEMOCRACY shall prevail..
Fred and Marguerite Smith
Towanda
