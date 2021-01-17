Another false impeachment event
Democrats start another false Impeachment action without doing their homework. They are trying to say that Trump’s speech to the peaceful crowd at the Capitol was so passionate that his supporters charged the Capitol Building.
Perhaps they should check the timeline to find out that the terrorist imposters started breaking windows and breaking into the building WHILE Trump was still giving his speech!
None of them heard his speech or cared to hear it. They were Antifa and other radical terrorists that stormed the Capitol.
To the contrary, Trump applauded their peaceful gathering and at NO POINT did he even hint at violence. Thus, I hope the trial judge who hears this Impeachment rhetoric tosses the case out as having no basis in fact. Then we will have the true case of Trump being the only president twice falsely accused of fictitious crimes.
Part of the Democrats’ hatred for Trump might be due to the fact that he has done more good for America in his four years than any of them have done.
On another note, all those recent letter writers who claim that Biden did not steal the election because of massive fraud at the poles need to do a little research on the U.S. Constitution. They will soon discover that only one person in each state is given the authority to change the legal ballot rules.
Thus, the governor, the State Supreme Court and the legislators violated the U.S. Constitution when they made massive changes in Pennsylvania that let the flimsiest of ballots be counted. All those ballots should be thrown out.
The same U.S. Constitution rule was also violated in several swing states. Too bad there was not allowed an audit in any of those states to reveal the actual ballot count. Too late now, but don’t try to tell those of us who believe all those citizens who filed valid proofs of voter fraud and whose sworn statements have never been followed up on.
Ken Cooke
Gillett
