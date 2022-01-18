Praising mail-in ballots
I would like to thank the Bureau of County Elections for the Request for Mail-in Ballots for 2022 for my father, Kenneth Brown, and myself.
We will be using the form to get our mail-in ballots, after the November election of last year.
My father, who is 94 years young, had such trouble with the computer voting system that Sue Dunn was all the time helping him.
I would like to thank Sue Dunn for the help that my father received that election day.
Sue Dunn, I believe, is the judge of elections of Monroe Township, where we vote.
The mail-in ballots will be greatly appreciated by us since my father doesn’t want to vote again by computer. He doesn’t use any computer or electronic devices, so they are confusing to him and personally pushing all those buttons drives me nuts!
I just wish we could use paper ballots at the polling place! I wonder how many other older citizens feel the same way about the computer voting system. My father has voted in nearly every election since 1948 after his return from the U.S. Army. My father and I believe in the American voting system, contrary to what others believe.
Cynthia S. Brown
Monroe Township
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.