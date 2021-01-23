Time for an honest PA election
1. Clean up voter rolls and motor voter enrollment.
a. Allow only citizens who provide:
1. Birth certificates
2. Social Security number
3. Current utility bills
b. Remove from voter rolls yearly:
1. Dead people
2. Felons
3. People who moved out of state
4. Illegal aliens
5. Under age people
6. People who haven’t voted in four years
7. Duplicate voters
2. Require voter ID, which is obtained by providing:
a. Birth certificate
b. Social Security number
c. Current utility bill
3. Return to paper ballots and mechanical counting machines that can’t be changed.
4. Repeal Act 77 mail-in ballots. Allow only absentee requested ballots due to hardship.
a. Require voter ID copy backed up with:
1. Birth certificate
2. Social Security numbere
3. Current utility bill
4. Numerical control
5. Maintain chain of custody
6. No election day registration unless the voter has a valid voter ID.
7. Don’t allow more votes than there are people on the voter rolls.
8. Don’t allow more mail-in ballots to be counted that weren’t sent to voters, which are controlled numerically and with other security marks.
9. All votes must be counted on election day.
10. All the above recommendations are not voter suppression, they are fraud suppression.
11. Penalty for voter fraud should be $100,000 adjusted yearly by inflation and one year in prison for each fraudulent ballot.
Roy Brown
Rome
Commented
