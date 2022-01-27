Praising Faddis
I was truly impressed by the 1-21-22 Guest Viewpoint by Charles Faddis. And, I do believe that more persons who are knowledgeable of the undermining of our once great country by the likes of Joe Biden and George Soros do have to step forward and enlighten our voting public.
And, those persons out there who have a personality problem with Donald Trump need to suck it up and consider what is best for the long-term of our country! There is no question that Trump’s “America First Agenda” is the best role for our country at this time!
Now, I suspect that this LTE will bring “seditious moles” out of the barn yard piles to put me down as they have been doing recently with John Fedorchak – the long-time resident of Pennsylvania and GTE-Sylvania retiree, who is now warming his heels in Georgia!
I too was a GTE/Sylvania worker who retired with 40-plus years in 1993. And, I would love to move south to north Florida to be near my #7 son Darin and his family near Yulee, Florida.
But obviously, in the eyes of some, it would make me a Daily Review alien, even though I have subscribed to the paper for over 65 years. I would also like to add that most of my seven children plus my wife, Patricia, were carriers for The Daily Review !
Cheers, John , Keep uo the good work!
Ramon L. Yale
Ulster
