Wanting unity?
President Biden claims to want unity. Yet he has spent months insulting those who voted for President Trump. Twenty-five thousand-plus military were stationed in and around the Capitol for the protection of the Biden/Harris administration at the inaugural event.
Recently. I learned this team expressed concern of how many and who among our brave heroes might have voted for President Trump ... they wanted them vetted and identified for fear of an inside job assassination.
As a proud Gold Star wife and patriot, I am wondering how these two think they will achieve unity if they continue to insult Americans, especially the bravest amongst us.
It is my humble opinion that between the running commentary from AOC and the far left, about a ministry of truth, support for blacklists, re-education camps and the behavior of the incoming executive branch they are planning on developing a class of Americans that it will be acceptable to persecute and brand as domestic enemies. I certainly hope I am wrong, but only time will tell.
Robin Smith-Lutz
New Albany
