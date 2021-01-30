Proof of fraudulent election
You remaining Trump haters need a dose of reality. You are invited to look up The U. S. Constitution Article 2, Section 1, Clause 2. There you will discover that in the state of Pennsylvania the election and ballot laws were changed by a bunch of politicians who under the above section of our Constitution were strictly forbidden from changing those voter laws.
Our divinely inspired framers knew that if politicians were allowed to set the election rules that they could skew the election in favor of their party. Guess what? That is exactly what happened this last election. If one counts only the legal ballots cast by registered voters and voters with proven addresses and who are not buried in local graves, the election results would most likely show that Trump won Pennsylvania hands down. The same is most likely true in other states.
Our U.S. Supreme Court has failed us. We have always assumed that they honor their oaths of office and protect us against violators of the U.S. Constitution. Apparently that is no longer true and our U. S. Constitution has been relegated to the status of a dirty rag! God help us as we can no longer trust that sacred body. The first 180 years of this nation, several Supreme Court judges confirmed that we were founded as a Christian nation. Apparently our judges today are afraid to affirm that same thing. The Democrats have manufactured a fictitious WALL they call separation of church and state. The only WALL that exists is the WALL that keeps the government from interfering with Christians’ free exercise of their religion. The framers actually had Bibles printed and distributed to early schools because they wanted future politicians to have a firm foundation of our Judeo/Christian principals to insure the continuation of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. President Reagan had it right: if you take God out of “One Nation under God,” you will be a nation gone under.
Ken Cooke
Gillett
