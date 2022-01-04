Adoption always better than abortion
Your recent AP article presents the argument that abortion is better than adoption because it saves the mother the mental anguish of giving her baby away. Of course, the mother bonds with her baby during pregnancy and birth, that is natural and normal. The authors of this article twist the natural and moral law to say that it is better for the mother to kill the child by an abortion than to suffer the anguish of giving the baby away in adoption.
Three thousand years ago, the wisest man in the world was asked to rule between two mothers who claimed the same baby. He said that the baby should be killed, and half given to each mother. As King Solomon wisely knew the real mother would rather give her baby away to the false mother rather than to have the baby killed. Motherhood is heroic. From the time a baby is conceived in her womb the mother not only has the responsibility for herself but for another human being! A mother bravely chooses to give her baby for adoption so that he or she might have life rather than death.
The article fails to mention the pain that 60 million perspective mothers who have suffered mental and physical pain for years after allowing their babies to be killed by an abortionist. It is never a moral choice to kill the innocent. Life is always the right choice. A mother may feel sadness for giving her baby for adoption, but she will always know that she saved the baby’s life. Mothers, please choose life for your baby. Adoption is always better than abortion.
Michael Kilmer
Chairman, Bradford County Pennsylvanians for Human Life
Marc Thiessen’s editorials
Marc Thiessen writes editorials twice a week for The Washington Post. The Daily uses some of these editorials including one recently on Biden’s 10 best actions in 2021 and one about Biden’s ten worst. The daily did not treat these two editorials equally. The 10 worst received the editorial headline (top of the page) but not the 10 best.
The Daily is also aware of Thiessen’s background but has never included that in any of his articles. I will provide this background. Prior to 1995, Mr. Thiessen worked for a lobbying firm in D.C. From 1995 until 2001, he was the Chief Policy Writer for Senator Jesse Helms. Senator Helms was a racist who also opposed civil rights, disability rights; feminism and gay rights. He then was the chief speech writer for Donald Rumsfeld from 2001-2004. Rumsfeld was instrumental in getting the US involved in the Afghan and the Iraq wars. How did our involvement in these turn out? From 2004-2010, Thiessen was chief speech writer for President Bush. Together, they were able to have no answer as to how to run Iraq following the overthrow of Saddam Hussein and no answer to the longest recession since WW2. It took Obama to accomplish that.
I can conclusively show that eight of the 10 worst things including numbers 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8,and 9 are either untrue or misleading. The other two, I have no knowledge of. Opinions should still be based on truths when the writer has been involved in politics for over 25 years as Mr. Theissen has. Let me give one example. Theissen’s claim number 9 was that Biden “weaponized the FBI to intimidate parents” etc ... The paper he writes for, The Washington Post, on Oct. 15, 2021 even stated this was a false GOP claim.
I could show the inaccuracies of the other seven but the paper does not allow other letters to be longer than 300 words. The editor of this paper, however, could simply google each of the others and find and report on these findings. I think it might take all of 30 minutes.
Fred Hunt
Standing Stone
